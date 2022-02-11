SWAT officer discharged from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in neighborhood

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — There is a large police presence in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Friday after a law enforcement officer was shot in the chest, CBS3 has confirmed. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

The officer has since been discharged from Temple University Hospital after receiving treatment.

At around 12:45 p.m. the Philadelphia Police Department’s Gun Violence Task Force was serving a warrant for drug-related offenses at a rowhome on Lehigh Avenue and 2nd Street. They were also assisted by SWAT because the warrant was deemed high-risk, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Outlaw said the property was three floors. As officers approached the third-floor door unit, the suspect fired two shots through the wall and struck the lead SWAT officer in the chest.

The bullet struck a trauma plate made out of metal, according to police, on the officer’s bulletproof vest. The vest saved his life.

Outlaw said the suspect was apprehended after he dropped down to the second floor. She said officers fired rounds at the suspect, but he was not struck. The suspect is also in the hospital due to injuries from the incident. Outlaw said the suspect is someone that had a warrant out for narcotics distribution.

“It’s disheartening, it’s frustrating, it’s disrespectful, it’s a slap in the face,” Outlaw said. “It shows how emboldened the individuals were dealing with have become. They’re becoming increasingly violent. It doesn’t matter who’s around, it doesn’t matter the time of day. It doesn’t matter the location.”

The identities of the officer and suspect are not known at this time.

Outlaw said the property is being held due to a search warrant. It was also ruled a hazmat situation due to the fact the property was used to make drugs and pills, Outlaw added.

Lehigh Avenue has reopened between 2nd and Mascher Streets as authorities investigate.

At Temple University Hospital, Mayor Jim Kenney once again voiced his displeasure with the gun laws in Pennsylvania.

“I’m thankful for the officers and their courage and I’m thankful for his vest,” Kenney said. “I’m glad that he was wearing it and that he was saved by it. There’s too many guns in the streets of Philadelphia, there’s too many guns in Pennsylvania. If you compare California and New York state’s, and New York City’s gun laws, you have to jump through tons of hoops to get a gun, any kind of gun.”

One weapon was recovered at the scene, Outlaw said.

President of the Fraternal Order Police Lodge No. 5 John McNesby released a statement, saying, “We are grateful that our brave, SWAT officer will survive today’s attempted murder of his life. Our officers and many residents in our city are under siege by violent offenders who care less about accountability. We expect the DA’s office to fully prosecute this violent defendant, now is not the time to cut another sweetheart deal for a defendant who tried to kill a cop.”

