Veteran takes horrific experience, uses it to help others

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KCTV) — A Lee’s Summit veteran is taking a horrific personal experience and making it a positive for hundreds of other veterans.

Almost 50 years ago, Jack Alley was sexually assaulted by a fellow soldier while serving overseas on a military base far from home.

Jack reported it, but nothing happened. Back then, the expectation was that you just moved on. There was no acknowledgement or treatment.

Jack suffers from Post Traumatic Syndrome. He doesn’t blame Vietnam; he blames that night.

“I knew that I was right,” said Jack. “I knew that I was right because I was a survivor. This is what happened to me. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jack applied for benefits but was denied. He applied 18 times and was constantly denied.

Years turned into decades without satisfaction. Then, about 10 years ago, Jack saw a KCTV5 Investigates report on military sexual trauma — MST. He called the reporter, Eric Chaloux, to let him know MST also happens to men.

The two men met in a coffee shop to talk about Jack’s experience and frustration. Jack had his paperwork. Then, Chaloux had an idea.

“The next thing that I know is, he’s got me on the phone with a state senator who would take a look at my claim,” Jack told us.

That senator was Claire McCaskill. With her help and a veteran service officer, Jack applied one more time. Seven months after meeting with that reporter, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sent a letter awarding Jack benefits.

Jack became “service connected,” meaning the military acknowledges what happened to him in the line of duty and provides support.

“I felt that I now belong back into the brotherhood,” said Jack. “I don’t want to get emotional because, for many years, I just felt like I was nothing.”

Jack was inspired to pay it forward. First, he helped a friend’s father with paperwork. Then another person, and another. Strangers started contacting him. They find him on Facebook or through the VA.

He helps with paperwork, phone calls, and questions. He’s become very good at navigating government red tape.

“It’s too frustrating to do it on your own,” said Jack. “You get angry at people. It’s not the people; it’s a system. You have to understand how the system works.”

Because of Jack, soldiers who suffered from Agent Orange are now getting care and disability benefits. Three widows now qualify for benefits that their husbands never received while alive because they were too frustrated with the system. And, there are six military sexual trauma survivors who now have VA support. He got all six connected.

“They had never filed [for benefits],” said Jack. “They were ashamed. They were three women and three men.”

Jack recently passed a significant milestone.

He’s helped 200 veterans become service connected and connected hundreds of others with VA services. He does all this work as a volunteer.

“Now, I’m even more motivated because the water is real clear,” said Jack, “I understand what I believe, that I need to help others and that’s my motivation.”

Jack says every case is important.

You can find him through the VA, or find him on Facebook: Jack D. Alley.

