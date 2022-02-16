Naked man suspected in stabbing shot and killed in Pelham

By Web Staff

PELHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Update: Pelham police say a 29-year-old stabbing suspect was shot and killed after allegedly trying to enter the home of an off-duty Alabama State Trooper Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stabbed a man at a home on Camellia Drive then started going around the neighborhood ringing doorbells and knocking on doors. Police say the suspect was naked when he started banging on the door of a state trooper’s home one street over. Police say a person inside the home opened the door and a struggle ensued. Authorities say the suspect was fatally shot after making it just inside the home.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as self-defense.

Pelham Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting that left at least one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crimes happened at two different homes in the Windstone neighborhood. Right now, Pelham Police are not saying what led to the crimes, but they do say there is no danger to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force were on the scene investigating.

