Several students injured after Polk County school bus crash; Travelers asked to avoid area

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A school bus crash in Polk County left several students injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Bus 133 was involved in a single-car collision on Howard Gap Road in the Saluda community. Fire officials say the bus overturned onto its side in front of a mobile home.

Polk County’s superintendent said there were about 20 students — ranging from middle to high school age — on the bus at the time of the crash. He estimates about five students were taken to the hospital, but said there were no critical or life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash led to several injuries and that the parents of these students have been contacted.

All other bus passengers have been taken to a command post set up at the Saluda Party Place and Event Center located at 221 Friendship Church Road.

Parents who have children riding Bus 133 can pick their children up at the Event Center, the sheriff’s office says.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other emergency responders are on scene. Officials ask travelers to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office also asks the community to refrain from calling 911 with questions about the incident.

