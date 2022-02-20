$5K in gear stolen from musician

By Abby Dodge

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — With events resuming after a year or two off because of the pandemic, gig workers are back at it.

But one local Kansas City musician hit a sour note Tuesday morning: His personal gear was missing from his car.

“It just took a second to sink in,” said musician Jason Reinhard. “As the day went on, I started to be like, oh where’s my pedal board, oh where are my guitars and so from there it started to get a lot more defeating.”

Reinhard says when he walked outside Tuesday morning to grab his gear, it was gone.

He’s missing about $5,000 worth of gear: two guitars, one bass guitar, a foot pedal and a PA system.

The missing gear is everything he needs for his solo shows.

“The worst part about it is the irreplaceable pieces to it,” he said.

Reinhard plays in the band Twice on Sunday. The band’s set up is stored elsewhere, which allowed them to keep their scheduled event Saturday evening.

“Luckily that gear was all separate in a different trailer,” Reinhard said. “I’m ready to rock for today.”

But when it comes to going it alone without the gear he’s worked to build over the years, Reinhard knows there’s an uphill battle ahead.

“That’s going to be a little sad. It’s going to be a lot sad actually,” he said. “I’ll do my best. I’ll make it work.”

Police say there haven’t been any arrests or charges in this case.

