Sheriff: ‘Dog suddenly snapped’ killing woman, injuring second

OAKLAND, Florida (WFOR) — Two women were attacked by a dog in Oakland Park on Thursday morning, one did not survive.

It happened just before 11 a.m., as Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida at 345 E Commercial Boulevard, after a 911 call was made reporting an animal bite.

When they arrived they found two women had been bitten.

“The two adult females are workers. One of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped. The second adult female tried to aid the worker, but in the process, she herself got injured,” said BSO Spokeswoman Claudinne Caro.

The woman who had been working with the dog, Pam Robb, was taken to the hospital where she died. The other woman suffered minor injuries.

According to BSO, the dog was a large mixed breed, recently rescued from the Everglades and brought to the group’s facility in Oakland Park.

“What I understand is the dog was a rescue and this is the first time the dog had some sort of incident like this where he snaps,” Caro said.

Lindas Decurzio is a former volunteer at the rescue and follows their frequent social media posts. “I’m very shocked and I’m very upset. And I can’t believe it,” she said.

She’s stunned to learn this happened. “They take such wonderful care of these dogs. They’re wonderful with these dogs and how something like this could happen, it’s unbelievable,” Decurzio said.

The dog, named Gladys, was taken to Broward Animal Care where it was euthanized. A sample has been sent off to see if the dog had rabies.

