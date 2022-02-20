Third-grade student organizes trash pick-up event

By Mary Alice Royse

NOLENSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Green Team held their first event Saturday, all because of an idea one Mill Creek Elementary Schooler had.

Thomas Barreiro told his friends one day that he had started to notice the amount of trash around town and how much this bothered him. So instead of ignoring the problem, he decided to do something about it.

“Thomas is an amazing kid,” said Nick Barreiro, Thomas’s father. “If he sees something is a problem, he is going to make it his problem.”

Thomas soon got his friends together and created the “Nolensville Green Team” and hosted their first event, Green Team Cleanup Day, Saturday in Nolensville Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nick Barreiro told News4 that kids ranging from ages four to ten attended along with a handful of adults to help out Thomas.

The kids involved were not just from Mill Creek Elementary. Thanks to promotional flyers, social media, and word of mouth, people came from all over town to help Thomas with his mission.

With his first event a success, Thomas is hard at work planning his next event to better his community and thanked all of his supporters for showing up to his first event.

