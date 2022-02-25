Santa Cruz mother to stand trial for attempted murder of kids

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A mother accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with her sons in the car will stand trial.

Investigators say this surveillance video shows Elisa Chavez backing up then driving straight into the ocean in Santa Cruz last September.

Her two sons were injured in the crash.

Chavez has pled not guilty to attempted murder and child endangerment charges.

She is being held without bail at the Santa Cruz County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court March 9.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.