Woman arrested at airport for yelling at airline employees about lost bag

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman was arrested Friday night at the airport after becoming upset about a lost bag.

Metro Nashville Airport Police officers were called to the baggage claim area at 6:11 p.m. because an irate passenger was yelling at American Airlines employees.

According to court records, Elizabeth Dummermuth, 41, was shouting at the American Airlines agents about a lost bag. Officers attempted to calm Dummermuth down, but she started getting louder, cursing and creating a scene in the crowded baggage claim area. Dummermuth was warned if she did not stop her current behavior she would be arrested. She then got in the face of an officer while screaming.

She was released after posting bond. She is set to appear in court on April 1.

