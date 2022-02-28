Woman-owned Phoenix brewery donating portion of sales in honor of Women’s History Month

By Alexis Cortez, Whitney Clark

PHOENIX (KPHO) — A woman-owned microbrewery in downtown Phoenix is giving back in honor of Women’s History Month by donating money to help other women in the community.

Greenwood Brewing, located at 922 N 5th Street in the Roosevelt Row district, is owned and founded by Megan Greenwood. She says the profits donated will be used to help two Valley women organizations: UMOM and Fresh Start. Greenwood will be donating $1 per pint from their Herstory Pale Ale and 5% of every Herstory keg sold within other restaurants and bars. The brewery has 15 businesses that will be participating, including, O.H.S.O, Spinato’s Pizzeria in Scottsdale, FnB, Rough Rider, The Churchill, and more. The event kicks off on Tuesday and will go on until March 31.

“As a woman-owned business, we believe in supporting other women, especially those who are in difficult circumstances,” said Greenwood. “We are fortunate to still be operating after opening in the middle of COVID, and we want to give back to those that may not be so fortunate.”

Greenwood says the brewery is breaking barriers about women in the brewing business. “I think women need to see other women in these positions. And see that there is opportunity for them,” she said.

The two nonprofits Greenwood is donating to are UMOM and Fresh Start, dedicated to helping mothers through difficult times. UMOM helps women find jobs, and their mission is to end homelessness, while Fresh Start helps women find a career to support their families.

Greenwood opened the business at the height of the pandemic in July 2020, but the idea started in 2017. The brewery features a taproom and two beer gardens. Greenwood says she created the business to allow women to feel comfortable in the industry and make tasty craft beer.

The business is giving back to the community, one pint at a time. “We’re a woman-owned business…we have a lot of women leaders, and we are fortunate enough to be surviving through COVID, and we have customers here today,” said Greenwood. “Not everybody has that luxury of having a job or having a business that is still operating after two years. So, we want to give back to the people that don’t have that fortune.”

For more information, visit greenwoodbrews.com. Hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11AM – Midnight Friday and Saturday: 11AM – 2AM Sunday: 11AM – 10PM

