Piper Creek Elementary students excited to have Parade of Hearts entry displayed

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — More than 150 works of art make up the Parade of Hearts, including a symbol of unity from students at Piper Creek Elementary School.

“In their own unique style and designs,” said Stacy Haworth, an art teacher at Piper Creek Elementary.

“Mine is right there,” said Keira Thomas, a Piper Creek Elementary student.

In all shapes and sizes and colors galore, students at Piper Creek Elementary drew their own self-portraits as part of the Parade of Hearts project.

“I think it says how everyone is a great artist here and that everyone has their own unique style of drawing,” said student Cameron Fincher.

The project is aimed to show unity among the region and embrace Kansas City as the heart of the Midwest.

“I think it turned out nice. I didn’t expect it to turn out like this, but I like it and I like the KC,” Thomas said.

For a lot of students, it shows the diversity in the school.

“I think it was a good way to show all the different, unique ways that people – all their portraits and how everybody is showing different emotions and facial expressions and how they’re all unique in their own ways,” Thomas said.

Each student’s portrait adds something different to the project.

“What I see is a bunch of portraits and sometimes when you’re far away it looks like a bunch of colors, but when you get up close, you can see the emotions,” Fincher said.

Many students hope the heart goes somewhere where it can be seen by all and people can see the beauty in each piece of artwork.

“Altogether they’ll see a beautiful thing out of all these kids doing art,” student Molly Wilson said.

The hearts will start popping up at different locations across the metro in March. The Piper Creek students hope theirs ends up at The Legends.

