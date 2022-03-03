Two suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from Oregon restaurant

By Mia Villanueva

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — An ATM was stolen from a Mexican restaurant in Beaverton early Wednesday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows at about 3 a.m. two thieves parking in the alleyway located behind Si Señor restaurant at 8220 Southwest Hall Boulevard. The suspects then break into the restaurant through the back door and got away with the ATM.

“We get here, I started going through the video and I see how they backed into the alley, got out, came in, dragged out the ATM, started rumbling through the whole restaurant, basically grabbing whatever they could,” said Jim Seibert, who provides technical support for the restaurant.

Seibert said the ATM the suspects stole was filled with cash, but hadn’t been bolted to the floor because the restaurant’s owner didn’t know exactly where its permanent spot would be.

“They were just getting ready to do that when they came in and grabbed it,” Seibert said.

He said the thieves also got away with an iPad. Locations services showed the iPad was taken to an address in southeast Portland. Seibert said the owner of the ATM went to the area to scope it out.

“The guy that actually runs the ATM – Brian – went out there and found the car. [The suspects] took the license plate off, but they found the car,” he said.

Seibert said the owner of Si Señor first reported the break-in and stolen items to Beaverton police, but said because the iPad was now in southeast Portland, Beaverton police said they couldn’t help with the stolen items because it’s not their jurisdiction.

Seibert said they filed a report with Portland police, as well. However, Seibert told FOX 12 he has little faith Portland police will be of any help either.

“We’re suffering with daily murders, which get all the priority,” he said. “Something like that happens to a restaurant owner in the area, it’s like, ‘We can’t get to you, sorry.’”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance video is asked to contact police or the restaurant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.