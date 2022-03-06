‘Only Safe Ice Is At The Rink’: Duxbury Firefighters Rescue Dog Named Tuukka That Plunged Into Frigid Water

By Web Staff

DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Firefighters are urging people to stay off the ice with temperatures warming up in Massachusetts and spring just around the corner.

The Duxbury Fire Department rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.

Firefighters using survival suits went into the water to bring the labradoodle to safety.

“Tuukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink,” firefighters posted.

