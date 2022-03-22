Dumpster truck driver, detectives help rescue people from fire in Willimantic

By Mike Agogliati, Rob Polansky and Lezla Gooden

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut (WFSB) — The driver of a dumpster truck and a couple of detectives are being hailed as heroes for helping to rescue people from a fire in Willimantic.

Firefighters from several departments were called to 1163 Main St. shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The building at the address included a business with a few apartments above it.

Officials said the road was closed in the area while crews worked to put the fire out.

They said three people needed to be rescued from the building. A dumpster truck driver employed by the Town of Griswold happened to be in the area and backed his truck up to the building. He coordinated with police to raise its lift to the second floor.

One of the people who needed to be rescued jumped from a window onto the truck.

Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, including the man who jumped onto the truck. He was brought to a hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.