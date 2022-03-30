Benefit concert planned to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Musician Louis Privitera is like so many others, simply looking for a way to help the millions fleeing from Ukraine as war ravages the country.

“Times like this it’s easy to feel powerless. We see what’s going on over there and think what can we do? Even our government seems limited in what they can do to stop these horrible things from happening,” said Privitera.

He and a group of musicians will host a benefit concert on April 4 at Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood at 7:30pm.

“If we can use our skills and talents just to bring a people together to help a cause and raise a little money to help why not?” he said.

It’s exactly what many experts say is the best thing to do in this time of crisis.

“The best way to help is to donate money to various charity organizations,” said Dr. Wojciech Golik, the honorary consul of Poland in St. Louis.

Dr. Golik briefed the St. Louis County Council Tuesday night on the situation in Poland. So far, 2.3 million refugees have flooded the border. The United States says they will welcome 100,000 refugees and St. Louis County is working through how to help.

The International Institute says they are gearing up and preparing for any refugees that come to the St. Louis area. They said if you are interested in helping, you can donate here: myemail.constantcontact.com/How-Can-YOU-Help-Ukraine-Right-Now–.html?soid=1101338124106&aid=bt2hExtZJoo

