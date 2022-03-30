Man stabbed to death, roommate arrested

By KFSN Staff

VISALIA, California (KFSN) — Visalia police officers have arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate to death, an hour after he got into a fight with a different roommate.

The stabbing happened at about 8 am on Saturday at the home on E. Arcata Court.

The suspect, 41-year-old Ray Evans, is now in custody on suspicion of homicide.

Officers say they were first called to the home at about 6:50 am to mediate a dispute between Evans and one of his roommates. They told the two to separate for the day and both agreed to not interact with each other any further.

An hour later, officers were called again to the same home, where Evans was now in a physical fight with another roommate, a 79-year-old man.

When officers arrived, Evans had locked himself in a bedroom.

“The main concern was there were four other occupants in the house as well, so officers didn’t know who else might be in danger at that point,” said Mike Short with Visalia police.

After persuading Evans to come outside the house after about 30 minutes, officers went in to find the 79-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Evans was arrested and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was treated for an injury sustained in the attack on the victim.

He will face murder charges.

“We’ve had some contacts with him in the past, nothing that would lead us to believe this type of crime was occurring,” said Short.

Neighbors on that street told Action News they believe this crime took place at a boarding house where as many as 10 people live, and there are often problems with the residents who live there.

