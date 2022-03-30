MSP: Trooper suspended for actions related to traffic stop caught on video

By James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan State Police have requested an independent investigation into an allegation of the use of excessive force by a state trooper, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged incident happened in the city of Saginaw on March 28. TV5 obtained a video of the alleged incident that appears to show a trooper hitting a handcuffed suspect. State Police said they are aware of the video.

The prosecutor’s office expects the findings of that investigation, once complete, to be provided to their office for review of potential criminal charges.

“To avoid the appearance of impropriety, it is likely that our office will then refer the matter to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review,” the prosecutor’s office said.

MSP announced Tuesday, the trooper has been suspended for his actions related to a Saginaw traffic stop Monday night.

The Michigan State Police Professional Standards Section started an internal investigation after a social media video appeared. In their announcement, MSP said the department policy strictly outlines use of force and prohibits any that is objectively unreasonable or excessive.

“Our enforcement members respond professionally to a wide variety of scenarios throughout the State of Michigan every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “The misconduct in this incident is not indicative of the standard of service set by this trooper’s peers, and as a result, will not be tolerated.”

The MSP trooper was suspended Tuesday afternoon based on the terms of his collective bargaining agreement.

MSP says all allegations of wrongdoing are fully investigated.

