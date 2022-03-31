Las Vegas teacher ends up homeless in Southern Nevada’s rental crisis

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas special education teacher told FOX5 she has had so much trouble getting a rental, she and her family resorted to sleeping in her car for a few days.

It’s the latest story among thousands like her in the Las Vegas valley, which faces a housing crisis and housing shortage.

“Every teacher I know has multiple jobs. Even ones that are married also work other jobs. And it’s still just not enough without a husband or a partner. I can’t survive in the city,” said Joellen Fletcher, a single mom who works at a school in Las Vegas. She asked FOX5 not to identify the school.

Clark County leaders said that the Las Vegas Valley is short tens of thousands of affordable rental units. In the meantime, Nevadans struggle to afford sky-rocketing rent increases and compete for available inventory.

According to Realtor.com’s latest February report, the median one-bedroom rent is $1,500 for Las Vegas, and $1,700 for a two-bedroom.

Fletcher also said her income doesn’t meet the minimum requirements in many places, which require three times the rent.

“When I apply for properties, for a while, there were anywhere between five to twenty other families and applicants applying for the same property. And I don’t have the best credit, I don’t have a partner, I don’t have a great paying job,” said Fletcher, who said she has spent $1,000 on applications.

FOX5 has reported how many families spend hundreds or upwards of a thousand dollars for rental application fees before ever getting approved. In Nevada, there is no limits on applications per rental, or refunds for any rejections.

Fletcher tried a weekly hotel as a temporary solution, and also sought a roommate situation. Her children are in temporary housing while she urgently searches for somewhere permanent.

“I’ve put all this effort and work into teaching. I feel like I have to abandon the profession to provide for my family,” she said.

Fletcher created a GoFundMe campaign to assist with her cost of living.

