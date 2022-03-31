Local mom spreads awareness for organ donations & shares her son’s story

By Justina Latimer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A local mother hosted an event Wednesday to raise awareness of the importance of organ donors.

With April being National Donate Life Month, a local mom is sharing her touching story with hopes of spreading awareness about the need for organ donors.

“I saw his sweet little eyes, and I knew that he was gone,” said Jamie Heard.

In 2015, Heard was at work when she received news that changed her family’s life.

“William was two and a half, and I got approached that he had choked at lunch, and I needed to go to the hospital,” explained Heard.

Sadly, William didn’t make it. That moment was challenging for the entire family.

“We were approached by someone with Tennessee Donor Services, and we were given the option to donate his organs, and that was a complete answered prayer for us,” she said.

Without question, their answer was yes, and William’s heart went to a baby girl named Ava in Chicago.

“She is seven and a half now and doing amazing,” said Amie Martin, Ava’s Mom.

Amie Martin says Heard connected with them through Facebook. When the families finally decided to meet, there was an instant bond.

“We were standing on our porch the day they came to our house for the first time. I was holding Ava, and Ava reached out for Jamie to hold her, and it was the sweetest thing,” explained Martin.

Today the two families are close, and Heard is the co-founder of Faithfully Restored, an organization that provides hope to women in need.

“I feel like a lot of times; organ donations can be viewed as a gift to the other side. But for us as a donor family, it has been a gift to us,” said Heard.

An event featuring the two mothers honoring organ donations will be held Thursday, April 7th.

