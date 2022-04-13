Hotel hit again as guests wake to loaded U-Haul and trailer gone

By KPTV Web Staff

TROUTDALE, Oregon (KPTV) — (KPTV) – Guests at a Troutdale hotel woke to their loaded U-Haul and towed car gone, similar to an incident at the same hotel two months earlier.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the California couple had parked for the night on their move to Corbett at a hotel in the 1000 block of NW Graham Road. Deputies then responded to reports of the theft around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the second time a couple moving to the Portland area has had a U-Haul truck stolen from the same Troutdale hotel in a matter of months. In February, a couple moving from Arizona had their 20-foot U-Haul and trailer stolen overnight resulting in a loss of all the couple’s possessions.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help locating the contents of Wednesday’s theft, including a truck and car-trailer with a 1990 Mazda Miata in tow. Other stolen items include furniture, clothes, tools, work-out equipment and sentimental items, such as family photos and artwork.

The truck is described as a 15-foot U-Haul truck with an image of a fish and a blue underwater map of the Atlantic Ocean, Arizona license plate, AJ28920. The Mazda is a dark green with a yellow spoiler and tan convertible roof, California license plate: 7ZKC265.

Anyone with information about this crime, may have witnessed the theft or locates the stolen truck and/or car is urged to call the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333, and refer to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office report number: 22-15381. If the truck is occupied, call 911.

