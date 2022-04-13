Surfer pronounced dead after being rescued by lifeguards

By Kathryn Doorey

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV) — A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay.

At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.

Ocean Safety found the woman and brought her to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp. Onshore first responders performed CPR on the surfer. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) continued efforts to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS has only identified the woman, so far, as a 41-year-old local resident.

There are no lifeguard towers in the area of Portlock and Maunalua Bay, which consists of private homes and a rocky shoreline. However, mobile lifeguards respond to emergencies in this area.

