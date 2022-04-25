Franklin officers dragged while trying to make arrest

By Joe Wenzel

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two Franklin Police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene on Sunday morning.

Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia while traveling on the northbound side of Interstate 65 between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen Drive at 10:20 a.m.

Police said that when Stevens, a four-year Franklin Police Officer, asked Nicholson to step out of the car, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dash-cam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and an assisting Officer, Matt Lamarr, being dragged behind. Lamarr, a 16-year Franklin Police veteran, had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with more charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamar did not require immediate medical treatment.

Franklin Police say it is amazing that no one was more seriously injured, and that what we see in this video clearly shows the importance of drivers adhering to Tennessee’s Move Over Law.

Nicholson was released on the $40,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on June 9 at 1 p.m.

