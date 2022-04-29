Kansas casinos preparing to allow sports betting, pending Governor Kelly’s signature

By Nathan Vickers

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The odds are looking good for sports betting in the Sunflower State.

On Thursday night, both the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives approved a bill that could authorize wagering on games as early as July 1.

Under the new bill betting would be allowed via a mobile app or in-person at a state-sanctioned casino.

Some sites are already preparing to host a sportsbook.

Rick Skinner, the general manager and vice president at the Hollywood Casino said the venue was ready to convert an event space overlooking the speedway into a sports wagering area.

Skinner said he expects football and basketball to draw the most interest from fans.

“It gets people more connected to the sporting events as they’re happening and rooting for in-game moments,” Skinner said.

Stephanie Clayton (D-Overland Park), the House Minority Whip and a supporter of the bill, said other businesses would benefit from people crossing over state lines to place their wagers at bars and restaurants. A geofence in the mobile app would require someone to bet from inside the state.

“I like to think of it from an economic development perspective,” she said.

A similar bill in Missouri seemingly stalled out this week, leaving Kansas as a lock, for now.

Hollywood Casino also said they are hiring for many open positions. A spokesperson said they are offering several types of sign-on bonuses, including:

$1500 for Count Room Associate, Main Banker, Food Servers, Cooks $1000 for Graduation from Table Games Dealer School $1,500 for EVS (Environmental Services) $2,500 for Assistant Pit Manager’s $1,500 for Experienced Dealers

