Several students fall ill, authorities searching Edgerton Elementary for cause

By STEPHEN BOROWY

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the source of what sent multiple elementary students to the hospital after falling ill.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Edgerton Elementary School in Vienna Township on Friday, April 29. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said about 15 to 18 children in the Kindergarten grade started feeling symptomatic.

“We’re going to find out what happened,” Swanson said.

The symptoms include nausea, dizziness, and lightheadedness, Swanson said. Law enforcement and paramedics were then called to the school.

The Clio Fire Department secured and cleared the building, while seven children were taken to Hurley Medical Center. As of 3 p.m., less than six children were at the hospital being treated. Fire officials and the sheriff’s office also brought Consumers Energy to the school.

The latest update by Sheriff Swanson at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday reveled four children are still at the hospital.

The children are heavily sedated, according to Swanson.

With multiple searches of the school and the use of rapid tests, Swanson said the cause does not appear to be carbon monoxide poisoning or a natural gas leak.

“All the kids are in good condition, not critical by any means,” Swanson said.

The school notified parents of the incident. Children who did not show symptoms were on the playground. All children have been accounted for and are being watched, according to Clio Superintendent Fletcher Spears. Parents can pick up their children at the school or they will be bused home at their regular time.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office are trying to find the cause of the incident. All of the students impacted were in the same class. The teacher is not experiencing any symptoms, Swanson said. Swanson said the classroom will be cleaned top to bottom.

If children show signs or symptoms after leaving school, parents are urged to take their children to the hospital for evaluation.

School will be open on Monday.

Data from the investigation will be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Swanson said he will present the findings of this investigation to the Genesee County Prosecutors Office. They will determine if there were any signs of neglect or if someone will be held responsible.

If anyone has any information, they can call Crime Stoppers of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

