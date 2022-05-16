Evanston Township High School requiring masks starting Monday

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Evanston Township High School will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Monday.

Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mandate comes in response to the CDC’s updated High COVID-19 Community Risk Level in Evanston.

The City of Evanston is not presently reinstating a mask mandate, but the city’s Department of Health and Human Services says masks should be worn in public – regardless of vaccination status. Also advised are socializing outdoors and avoiding poorly-ventilated indoor settings, getting tested before a family and public event, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and following CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.

In Evanston, it is estimated that about 90 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and the focus has shifted on getting people to stay up on booster shots.

Chicago and suburban Cook County are at a “medium” COVID-19 risk level. Suburban Cook County for these purposes excludes Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park, and Stickney Township, which each have their own health departments.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.