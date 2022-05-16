Four deadly shootings across Michiana this weekend are among many across the US

By Morgan Clark

MICHIANA, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Since Thursday at least four people have died in shootings across Michiana, and so far no suspects have been found. First on Thursday night, a man was shot and killed in South Bend. Hours later in Niles, a 14-year-old boy was shot and later died. And then, Saturday two more people were shot and killed in South Bend.

The violence started Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. On Huey street in South Bend.

There are still few details about that investigation. 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Less than three hours later in Niles, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Arbor Trails apartment complex. Officers say the shooting was not random, and witnesses told officers that people jumped out of a light-colored pickup truck and shot the victim after an argument. Neighbors called the teen’s death a tragedy and told ABC57 this is the fifth shooting in the complex over the past seven years.

The most recent shooting happened early Saturday morning in South Bend. Officers were called out near LaSalle Park Homes to find 32-year-old Eric Johnson who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and later died there. During their investigation, officers were told about another shooting victim who had been taken to a different home. Police went to Cedar street and found 25-year-old Annaliese Matson dead from gunshot wounds. After a number of shootings in the area, neighbors, like Johanna Foster, are concerned for their safety.

“It makes me hurt. It makes me wonder if I’m safe,” said Foster. “Only because, I mean, no matter where you go in the world it can happen anywhere, but you really don’t expect it to happen, a lot of times, where you live.”

Autopsies from the most recent shooting are scheduled for Monday.

All three shootings are still under investigation. If you know anything about what happened you are asked to call police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.

In general, deadly shootings are on the rise across the US. In its most Recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC said there has been an increase in gun-related deaths in the US, reaching rates we haven’t seen in nearly thirty years.

According to the CDC report, firearm-related homicides jumped by 35% from 2019 to 2020. This is the highest rate increase since 1994. And Indiana ranks 17 in firearm deaths.

The report says the pandemic might have worsened existing social and economic stressors that increase risk for homicide and suicide, including changes and disruptions to services and education, mental stress and social isolation. There are also economic stressors, like job loss, housing instability and difficulty covering daily expenses

In South Bend, recent data from the city shows more than 100 total shootings from February 2021 to February 2022, though not all of them were deadly.

