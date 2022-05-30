18-year-old pilot dies after crashing single-engine plane in Wauwatosa neighborhood

By WDJT Staff

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An 18-year-old from Brookfield, who crashed a single-engine plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood, has passed away from his injuries.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Daniel Perelman was on one of his first solo flights when his plane crashed Thursday, May 26.

The ME’s office says Perelman suffered severe head trauma.

Perelman’s plane crashed after taking off from Timmerman Airport. On Air Traffic Control radio, the pilot was clearly in distress, saying his engine had failed.

A Brookfield Academy graduate, Perelman was a student pilot in training. He just finished his first year at Northwestern University studying physics. He planned to become an orthopedic surgeon.

The airplane was a student aircraft and was a single Cessna 152.

Family says Perelman’s first flight was in April in the same plane.

