Community remembers Marine Corps. veteran Bill Wright, who lived to be 106

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — The Stockton community celebrated the life of a late retired Marine over Memorial Day weekend.

Major Bill Wright was the nation’s longest-living Marine Corps. veteran when he passed away earlier this year at 106.

The decorated World War II and Korean War vet was loved by many – and even became a local celebrity.

“When people say what is your, what is your secret to long life, he said ‘Just keep breathing, just keep breathing,’” said Alice White, his daughter. “I wish they’d make more men like him … but he’s my dad, so I can say that.”

After retiring from the Marines, Wright became a Huntington Beach police officer.

He moved to Stockton in his eighties.

