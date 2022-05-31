Church worker chases off would-be thieves

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Churches are now on the lookout for people stealing catalytic converters.

Buses and vans are locked away after a catalytic converter was stolen from the Madison Church parking lot months ago, but thieves are back now.

A surveillance camera shows a car driving into the Madison Church of Christ parking lot Friday afternoon. It’s something church staff members said they didn’t think much of.

“Two gentlemen brought their car here and acted like they were working on it and looking around,” Dozier said.

Buck Dozier, who works with the church, said the two men started crawling underneath one of their church trucks.

“I guessed when they thought the opportunity was right, they went up underneath it and tried to get the catalytic converter, Dozier said.”

In the video, you see the two men take turns crawling under, but just a few minutes later, if you look to the far right of the screen, you see a man starting to walk over to them.

“One of our staff members happened to be working in the garden and happen to see them,” Dozier said.

The two men jumped in their car to drive off while that church staff member chased after them. Stopping them from stealing the converter

“Although they did do some damage to the truck,” Dozier said.

More than a thousand dollars worth of damage, but dozier said it could have been worse.

“Almost a year ago, we had one of our buses; the catalytic converter was actually taken on that,” Dozier said.

Because things seem to be getting worse, dozier says all buses, and now trucks will be locked up at all times.

“They are going around breaking chains; they broke our chain on our bus lot and went in and got converters on that, so it’s something that I think churches and institutions that have these kinds of vehicles need to be on the lookout for,” Dozier said.

Police are now looking for the two men in the church’s surveillance video.

