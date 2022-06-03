Police revive choking baby at Golden Corral

By Gail Paschall-Brown

Click here for updates on this story

OCALA, Florida (WESH) — This past Sunday, Ocala police responded to the Golden Corral on College Road where a six-day-old baby was choking on his mother’s milk and started turning purple.

“Open the door. All the way back, on the left,” someone at the restaurant yells.

Officer Hannah Patterson was first on the scene. She grabs the baby from the mother.

“Flip the child over, and I started to just pat. It’s all I do is just pat. My adrenaline is kicking in, and I’m like oh my goodness, breathe child! And he made a noise and I’m like OK, he cried,” Patterson said.

Officer Mike Coughlin came in and took over.

“Come on little baby,” Coughlin said.

The baby was apparently choking on breast milk as he was being held.

“When I saw that baby, it was purple and I thought it was dead, and the last thing I wanted to do was to have a mother go through that, especially out in public,” Coughlin said.

The mother, Alicia Shauf, said she had just tried to burp little Killian when he turned purple.

“We continued to give back pats, then all of a sudden he started crying and the color came back immediately,” Coughlin said.

Baby Killian’s eyes started to open.

“There he is,” someone can be heard saying.

The baby is awake and folks started clapping.

EMS arrived, treated the baby and then transported him to the hospital where he continues to recover.

“We were just, wow. We really did that. We really saved this kid and you know to see how many people were appreciative of us. It makes me feel good to be in this profession,” Patterson said.

“It’s part of a job. We have good situations. We have bad ones, and luckily this was a good one,” Coughlin said.

Shauf says her son was born prematurely.

“As of right now, we’re just really thankful that they responded so quickly and were able to help our little miracle baby,” Shauf said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.