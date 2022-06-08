KCK police have now seized 15k fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills

By Zoe Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has now seized 15,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.

Last week, KCTV5 News reported that the KCKPD had seized 6,000 such pills. In an update, the police department said they found 9,000 the following day.

Narcotics detectives served a warrant at a home in KCK on Wednesday, June 1. They found about 6,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. They also found eight guns and other drugs.

The next day, they found an additional 9,000 pills. They also found cocaine, marijuana, and two additional guns (semi-automatic submachine guns). They were all found in vehicles that were seized the day before.

The KCKPD says their narcotics division stated the operation was running out of a home that looked looked like any other on the block.

The KCKPD added the following information, which you may find useful:

These counterfeit pills are made to look exactly like the ones dispensed from a pharmacy, but contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl – a drug that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine! Many individuals take the pills unaware they contain fentanyl.

Once ingested or inhaled, most overdoses occur within seconds to minutes. The only way to prevent death is by quickly administering, naloxone, known commonly by the name brand, Narcan. Naloxone is available at area pharmacies without a prescription. There have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kan. to date in 2022.

If you are with someone who exhibits these symptoms after ingesting or snorting a drug, call 911 IMMEDIATELY. If you have any information regarding the sale of fentanyl, or any illegal drugs, please call the KCKPD Narcotics 24-hour Hotline at 913-573-6287. You may remain anonymous.

– The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department

