Man with medical issue plunges car into White Rock Creek

By KTVT Staff

DALLAS (KTVT) — A man with a medical issue plunged his car into creek in north Dallas this evening.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. to Park Central Drive at LBJ Freeway. Officers said that a man was in his car, passed out, stopped on Park Central Drive.

When officers approached, the man was startled, hit the gas pedal and drove his car into White Rock Creek which runs under LBJ Freeway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue got the man out using ladders along the creek embankment. The man was taken to a local hospital for undisclosed reasons, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue, but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

