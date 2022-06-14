Denver Police track down stolen SUV, discover 200 Fentanyl pills

By Jennifer McRae

DENVER (KCNC) — Police in Denver make a massive fentanyl bust while officers were trying to track down a stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested after being found with 200 fentanyl pills.

Police said it started when officers spotted an SUV with no registration tags at 18th and California Street earlier this month. That vehicle also matched a description of a stolen vehicle.

That’s when officers initiated a pursuit. Police were able to catch up to the suspect at Washington Street and East 78th Avenue.

The investigation found that the vehicle was stolen and may have been used in two recent bank robberies.

Inside the vehicle officers found a large amount of cash, materials to help disguise identity and the pills on one suspect.

