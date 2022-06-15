Woman on gurney pulls out hidden gun and opens fire twice in HCA Healthcare Conroe ER, police say

By Courtney Carpenter

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) — Police are praising a quick-acting EMS worker who they said disarmed a woman who had taken out a handgun hidden on her and opened fire twice in a Conroe hospital emergency room.

Glendar Johnson-Jackson, 65, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony deadly conduct and a misdemeanor count of unlawful carry of weapon in a prohibited place, Conroe police said.

Johnson-Jackson’s arrest came after officers were called to the HCA Healthcare Conroe ER at 504 Medical Center Drive at about 11:47 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. Officers arrived to find the scene was secured.

According to police, Harris County Emergency Corp. EMS brought Johnson-Jackson to HCA Conroe for a mental health evaluation and an emergency detention order by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson-Jackson was on a gurney in the hallway with her arms and legs secured when police say she retrieved a small caliber firearm from an elastic waistband-type holster that was wrapped around her torso under her dress.

“One of the HCEC EMS attendants took immediate action and disarmed (Johnson-Jackson),” Conroe police wrote in a news release after the incident, adding that no one was injured as a result. “(Conroe PD) Chief (Jeff) Christy commends the HCEC EMT that took quick, decisive, and heroic action in disarming Jackson as she discharged the gun. His actions likely saved innocent lives.”

After the shooting, Johnson-Jackson received medical clearance and was then booked into Montgomery County Jail.

For its part, HCA Healthcare offered a statement as police continued to investigate the shooting:

“HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe is aware of an incident that occurred in our emergency department earlier today. There were no injuries sustained. We are committed to high-quality care and maintaining patient and colleague safety. We are required by federal and state laws to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of our patients.”

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson-Jackson was taken to the hospital in Conroe after they responded to a business in the 14400 block of the North Freeway. Authorities say someone at the business called in to report that the woman was causing a disturbance.

As questions remain about how she got the gun in the hospital in the first place, ABC13 asked the sheriff’s office about the protocol typically followed when it comes to searching people before they get taken to the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded saying they have started an internal affairs and Office of the Inspector General investigation into their personnel’s actions during that initial call for service.

