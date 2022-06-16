Man moves into Las Vegas apartment without knowing someone was killed there

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — One man just moved into an apartment in northwest Las Vegas, but after he moved in he learned it was the site of a murder just a few months ago.

Luciano Peres was scouring the internet for a good deal on an apartment. With two other roommates, he found a three bedroom unit starting at $1,600. They signed the lease and moved in on June 1. The complex is located off Torrey Pines and Smoke Ranch Road.

“When I moved in, you know unload my stuff for the truck many neighbors stop me – oh do you know what happened there? Do you want to move there?” Peres said.

On move-in day neighbors told him a young woman was murdered in that very same unit.

“I feeling really, really frustrated. I never expected because I started new home and new life,” Peres said.

When he went to management about it- he was told they have no obligation to inform him if he did not specifically ask.

FOX5 spoke with local real estate agent Megan Foley about the state’s disclosure laws.

“Per Nevada law we do not have to disclose if it was a homicide or a suicide, however we would have to disclose per Nevada law if it was meth or any other chemical related death,” Foley said.

Elizabeth Ashley, a real estate attorney based out of Henderson, said there is more duty on the buyer’s part to investigate a property. She recommends knock on the neighbors doors before moving in. Ask them what they enjoy and dislike about living there. She said they’ll tell you the gossip.

Makisha Giles lives in the apartment unit directly under the unit where the woman was murdered. Giles was brought to tears bringing up what she and her husband heard the night her neighbor was murdered. She said management never checked in on her- but Metro officers did. They asked if they could see her unit since they believed bullet holes went through the floor.

“The way that the bullets are going down they’re going down right where my room is,” Giles said. Police checked and found no bullets that made their way through- they told Giles her and her husband are lucky to be alive.

It was important to Giles she let her new neighbors, Peres and his roommates, know what had happened there.

“I don’t think you should just move a person into an apartment complex with them not knowing or aware of a situation like that,” Giles said.

