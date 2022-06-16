SkyEye video shows smoke coming from items being burnt at SE Houston recycling facility

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — If you’re in southeast Houston and you see thick smoke near Holmes Road and 610, it is coming from a building fire.

SkyEye captured video of the thick, white smoke at the Holmes Road Recycling Facility Thursday at about 11 a.m.

A sign outside the facility says they repurpose ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Video shows police vehicles in the pile of junk waiting to be recycled.

Houston Fire Department was at the scene working to put out the smoke. HAZMAT officials were also there and are going to test the water to make sure it did not get polluted due to leftover gasoline, oil and other chemicals.

No injuries are reported.

