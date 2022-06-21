Case of SF mayor’s brother seeking early release from 44-year prison sentence rescheduled

By Dan Noyes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The brother of San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared in court on Monday asking that his 44-year sentence for murder, robbery and carjacking be reduced.

The ABC7 I-Team was there as the mayor’s brother, Napoleon Brown, reacted to the case being rescheduled for August.

Marc Zilversmit, Napoleon Brown’s Attorney says Brown’s sentence should be reduced because a 2019 law changed the definition of murder.

“Napoleon’s doing really well. He’s got hope now that he will get out sometime in the foreseeable future and it’s hard for him to wait,” he said.

Court records show, after robbing the Johnny Rocket’s in the Marina District in June of 2000, Brown’s getaway car stopped on the Golden Gate, and he pushed out the driver, who was killed by a drunk driver heading the opposite direction.

Now that District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says the new district attorney to be selected by Mayor Breed will “have a conflict of interest in this matter.”

The DA’s office has opposed Brown’s resentencing since 2019.

