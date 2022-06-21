San Leandro police arrest man for hate crime after racist graffiti found on Asian-owned home

By Dion Lim

SAN LEANDRO, California (KGO) — San Leandro police arrested a man on hate crime charges after multiple instances of anti-Asian graffiti were found on a home along Inverness Street over the weekend.

According to police, someone vandalized a for-sale sign in front of the home on Saturday. The real estate agent for the home told ABC7 News he did not initially want to report the incident to police. But the next day, when the graffiti was discovered to be say “NO G**KS” on the home’s garage, he and the homeowner collectively decided it was time to speak out.

“I was struggling. I’m Asian and just doing business. I was wondering if I should stand up. We have to call the police,” says the agent, who requested he not be identified.

He said the homeowners thought, “The first priority is safety and we want to stop crime and stop…we have to stand up and let people hear our voice.” That’s why they ultimately shared their story with police, who started the investigation shortly after.

The agent also sent ABC7 News a piece of paper that was discovered over the weekend reading: “This parking spot is NOT for G**KS.”

Investigators say the realtor, property owners, and most recent tenants of the home are all of Asian descent.

Nicholas Swyers, 25, was arrested early Monday morning without incident and his case goes before the Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday.

