Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Northeast Colorado

By KERRY O’CONNOR

STERLING, Colorado (KCNC) — In Northeastern Colorado a sea of wind turbines spins to provide renewable energy for thousands. Fleming Volunteer Fire Department says they received a call Wednesday of blades falling off one turbine. When crews got on scene they found an entire tower had snapped in half and collapsed.

Sterling Fire says it happened in the area of county road 16 and 59. There is no word yet on what caused the break to happen or how the turbine will be repaired or demolished.

