Authorities searching Mississippi River for missing boater

By Chris Hubbuch

DUBUQUE, Iowa (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — Authorities are searching for a Dubuque man who is missing after his boat went adrift in the Mississippi River.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in the waters off Finley’s Landing on the Wisconsin side of the river.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hartig was last seen pursuing his pontoon boat in shallow waters after it came unmoored from a sandbar. The empty boat was recovered nearby.

Search efforts continued Thursday after being suspended overnight, but Hartig had not been located as of 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

