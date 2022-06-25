Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings in Nashville

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Homicide detectives were called to three, separate, deadly shootings overnight in downtown and West Nashville.

According to police, the first shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, outside Double Dogs restaurant on Charlotte Pike. One man was killed in the shooting and police do not have a suspect in custody.

Under an hour later, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to shooting at the Mapco station on Harding Pike in White Bridge.

Police said 41-year-old Jonathan Distefano was being taken by his family to the hospital for treatment during a mental health episode. They were driving on Harding Pike when Distefano jumped out of the vehicle and charged at oncoming traffic. He jumped onto a moving car, which stopped immediately, causing him to roll onto the street.

The report states that Distefano then ran to the nearby Mapco where 26-year-old Emion Ensley, an employee, was on break in his parked car. Ensley told officers that Distefano tried to get into his vehicle and wanted his keys, so he got out and attempted to flee the situation by going inside the station store. Distefano followed him inside.

Once inside, Ensley repeatedly yelled for Distefano to leave the store. Distefano then noticed Ensley was carrying a pistol and tried to take it away from him, threatening to shoot him with his own gun. While the two wrestled behind the counter, Ensley pulled his pistol and fatally shot Distefano.

Police said no charges have been filed and the District Attorney’s office will determine the self-defense merits of the case.

In a third deadly overnight shooting, Metro officers were called to the Greyhound bus station on Rep. John Lewis Way just after midnight on Saturday. Police said an adult male was killed as a result of this shooting and are investigating it as a homicide.

Metro homicide detectives continue to look into both the Double Dogs and Greyhound bus station shootings. No suspects are in custody in either case.

