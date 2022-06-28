2 teens, 9-year-old killed after car bursts into flames in North County crash

By KELSEE WARD

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Two 13-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy were killed in a crash that occurred in Florissant early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road at about 1:45 a.m. Police said a car caught fire after crashing into a tree. Four people were inside, three 13-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy. Only the driver, 13, survived. Police believe speed was a factor.

Florissant Road was closed between Washington Blvd and St. Anthony Monday morning.

