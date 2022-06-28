7 ‘unconscious’ women treated at Pocatello women’s facility, 3 taken to hospital

By KALAMA HINES

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that hospitalized three Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center inmates.

According to Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Ray, seven women “became unconscious” Monday night.

“The condition of all the women improved after PWCC staff administered naloxone,” Ray told EastIdahoNews.com. “The residents were taken to a Pocatello hospital for treatment. Four of the women have returned to the facility. Three women remain hospitalized.”

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

No further information was released.

