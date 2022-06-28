Member of Massachusetts rock band ruthlessly attacked outside South Station in Boston

By JOHN ATWATER

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Boston police are searching for the people who viciously assaulted a young man outside South Station.

Video of the attack, which happened early Friday morning, shows a group of young men repeatedly punching the victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell, and shoving his girlfriend.

The attackers then enter a vehicle and leave the scene, as Neufell lies motionless on the sidewalk, bloody and injured.

Neufell is a drummer for the Worcester-based rock band Young Other, and police said the suspects told Neufell to cut his hair shortly before attacking him.

“It left me speechless. I was just sitting there watching that video and I was like: ‘How? How do you do that to somebody?'” said Dale Belliveau, lead singer for Young Other. “He’s such an energetic, positive, loving person. Everybody, when we go to shows, they’re always gravitating toward him.”

Neufell was left hospitalized following the attack, but his father told NewsCenter 5 that his son is now recovering at home. The injuries Neufell are suffering from are both physical and mental.

“He’s got extreme light sensitivity. Loud noises are affecting him because of his concussion,” Belliveau said. “He’s got a broken nose. His face is all bruised up and bloodied.”

“The trauma of being jumped by four people simultaneously is just insane,” Neufell’s father said.

Belliveau is hoping Neufell’s strength and support from loved ones will pull him through this difficult time.

“He’s definitely one of the toughest people in the band, just heart-wise,” Belliveau said. “He’s got such a support with his family and all of his friends behind him, and I know they’re going to lift him through it.”

No arrests have been made in the case, but Boston police have at least two different cellphone videos that show the attack on Neufell.

