Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office thanks community, releases fallen deputy’s last call

By Web Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Spartanburg County has released the end of watch call for Deputy Austin Aldridge who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the community for lining the streets over the past week and reaching out during this difficult time.

Aldridge, 25, was killed Tuesday as he was responding to a home about a domestic call. Aldridge was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was laid to rest Sunday in Moore, South Carolina.

Read the full statement from the sheriff’s office below:

“It would be nearly impossible to express gratitude to everyone who assisted the family and this agency with Deputy Austin Aldridge’s celebration of life service yesterday, since so many people played integral parts in making that service both memorable and honorable. The support from citizens and businesses alike began early last week leading up to yesterday and continues today, and some have already reached out with future plans. To our residents who lined the procession routes, words fail to express how meaningful that display was. To all, we offer the sincerest thanks and vow to continue working with you to make this county the best it can possibly be. Since we have been informed a lot of people weren’t able to make it to the cemetery yesterday for that service because the procession route was so long, attached above is the last call for Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, End of Watch June 21, 2022.”

