Up to $1M in donations to Ukraine to be matched by New Hampshire businessman

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — WMUR is joining partners across the state for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine, an effort to raise funds to help refugees overseas in Ukraine and Poland.

Up to $1 million in donations will be matched, thanks to one New Hampshire business owner inspired by a recent trip.

In a warehouse in Poland, pallets are packed with relief supplies for refugees labeled with stickers showing that the donation was made by the Rotary Club of Plymouth, New Hampshire.

“People didn’t know how to help because it’s a whole Atlantic Ocean in between,” said Alex Ray, founder of the Common Man Family of Restaurants.

Ray flew to Poland, saying he was moved to help the refugees he saw fleeing their homes in Ukraine.

As a Rotarian himself, he met with the Rotary in Poland to offer donations collected at his restaurants and learn what more is needed.

“I met an amazing group of people in their Rotary, and they in turn got the whole country involved in this program,” Ray said.

He learned that financial donations can be most efficiently converted into humanitarian aid, such as much-needed food, which he helped carry into Ukraine.

He also rallied support, helping launch New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine, pledging to match $1 million in donations raised with the help of partners WMUR, iHeart Radio, Granite United Way and familiar faces, such as former Gov. John Lynch.

“Our hearts are breaking over what’s happening to the refugees,” Lynch said. “Everywhere I go in New Hampshire, people come up to me and say they want to help. And this is a way they can help.”

The goals of the fundraising effort include helping provide day care and trauma counseling, renovating an orphanage, funding a bloodmobile and providing for teaching, medical and food needs.

“This is our 50th year in business, so I feel lucky that I can do this,” Ray said.

To donate to the New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine fundraiser, text “NH4Ukraine” to 41444 or visit graniteuw.org.

