‘Dangerous rate of spread’: Electra Fire burns 3,034 acres, prompts evacuations in Amador, Calaveras counties

By Daniel Macht

Sacramento (KCRA) — The Electra Fire erupted Monday “with a dangerous rate of spread” in dry grass near the Amador and Calaveras county line south of Jackson, prompting evacuation orders in both counties and threatening hundreds of structures, authorities said.

Cal Fire said Tuesday morning that the fire had charred 3,034 acres and was 0% contained. The blaze has been fast-moving since Monday afternoon.

Officials said Tuesday that 450 structures are threatened.

By nightfall Monday, power was out for about 13,100 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Jackson and other parts of Amador County.

The fire is burning in rugged terrain along Electra Road near Highway 49 and has sent a big plume of smoke into the air that could be seen across the greater Sacramento area.

According to Cal Fire, one first responder was hospitalized with “minor to moderate injuries” as 104 personnel are battling the fire. Several agencies from the Sacramento area are sending crews to help assist with the fire.

Crews were dispatched to the south fork of the Mokelumne River and have seen the Electra Fire “burning at a dangerous rate of spread up the drainage moving in a southerly direction,” Cal Fire said. “Steep and rugged terrain is making access difficult by ground but firefighters are making access. Air resources are dropping retardant in efforts to slow the spread.”

As crews attacked the flames, about 100 people remained stuck for several hours at a PG&E station along Electra Road near where the fire broke out, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. They were at Vaught’s Beach enjoying the river and moved to the station for safety. All were safely evacuated from the building.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said there is a lot of dry fuel in the area. But he said this is not a wind-driven fire.

Earlier this year, Finan spoke to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, who warned that his county was overdue for a fire after recent close calls.

“It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s just when this will happen,” Redman had said.

Here are the Electra Fire evacuation orders. Cal Fire said Monday afternoon that “evacuations are in progress” and they later expanded. When an evacuation order is issued, that means there is an immediate threat to livelihood. Evacuation is mandatory in that case. When an evacuation warning is issued, that means fire behavior could threaten nearby homes and businesses. During a warning, evacuations aren’t mandatory but they are encouraged.

Amador County

The Jackson Fire Department listed the following areas as being under an evacuation order:

Ponderosa Way Butte Mountain Road area Amador Lane Parts of Clinton Road Cal Fire later said evacuations are mandatory on all roads south of Butte Mountain Road from South Clinton Road to Amador Lane.

Just before 7 p.m. Cal Fire said a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeaud is also under an evacuation order.

That includes these areas:

Amador Lane Fig Tree Lane Ponderosa Way Clinton Road Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road Where people and animals can seek shelter in Amador County

The Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, is where people can shelter. Residents may bring large and small animals to the Amador County Fairgrounds. Calaveras County

Cal Fire said evacuations are ordered north of Highway 26 from Montgomery Drive to Lower Dorray Road.

Calaveras County’s Office of Emergency Services said the order is in effect for Evacuation Zones 103, 104, 358, 352, 350, 340, and 341. Click here for the latest information.

The Red Cross said that people can seek shelter at the San Andreas Town Hall at 24, Church Hill Road.

“At first it’s a little scary but firefighters seem like they’re doing pretty good on it,” said Josh Newlun, who evacuated from his home. He said he had faith his home would be saved.

