Car crashes into fence of Dania Beach home, barely misses pool

By SAMANTHA SOSA

DANIA BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — An SUV collided with a fence and stopped inches away from the pool in a backyard.

The driver was on Griffin Road near Southwest 27th Avenue in Dania Beach when they went through the wooden gate, Thursday.

He told 7News he was driving tired after visiting a loved one in the hospital.

The family of three in the house woke up in shock when they heard the commotion in the middle of the night.

A little girl on vacation with her family said she heard knocking on the window.

“[And then] my dad came and woke me up,” Valeria Azuara recalled.

This young visitor said she would still use the pool while she is here.

“It’s weird, a little weird,” Azuara said.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

BSO is investigating the scene.

