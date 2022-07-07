Car crashes into fence of Dania Beach home, barely misses pool
By SAMANTHA SOSA
DANIA BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — An SUV collided with a fence and stopped inches away from the pool in a backyard.
The driver was on Griffin Road near Southwest 27th Avenue in Dania Beach when they went through the wooden gate, Thursday.
He told 7News he was driving tired after visiting a loved one in the hospital.
The family of three in the house woke up in shock when they heard the commotion in the middle of the night.
A little girl on vacation with her family said she heard knocking on the window.
“[And then] my dad came and woke me up,” Valeria Azuara recalled.
This young visitor said she would still use the pool while she is here.
“It’s weird, a little weird,” Azuara said.
No injuries have been reported from this incident.
BSO is investigating the scene.
