‘The best of the best’: Big Crafty, with 150+ artists, takes over Pack Square Park

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A popular arts and crafts event is back in Asheville this weekend.

The Big Crafty kicked off Sunday, July 10 in Pack Square Park, as more than 150 artists from the area and surrounding areas took part.

It celebrates the creativeness and heart of Asheville while supporting the work of artists and entrepreneurs.

The organizer of the Big Crafty, Justin Rabuck, as well as a vendor shared with News 13 why it’s such an important event for the community.

“Because it’s like literally the best of the best, it’s this amazing energy, all the artists get here a little bit early and stay late and they’re trading and everyone’s excited and lifting each other up. It’s just a super fun time,” Rabuck said.

“Just basically support our local vendors. It’s been a little bit hard for us with the past two years, so just come out and just support us because this is what we do full time,” said Cecily Witcher, vendor.

Big Crafty will return in December for its winter event at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville.

