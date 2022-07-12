Raccoon babies hug after rescue from Dedham chimney

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DEDHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Dedham are sharing tips for keeping animals out of your chimney after two baby raccoons were rescued from a resident’s fireplace.

“Their eyes aren’t even open yet – they are likely just two weeks old!” police posted to Facebook along with a video that appears to show the two infant raccoons hugging.

The department said chimneys have been “popular spots” this season for raccoons and their babies looking for shelter – with the smoke shelf acting as a nesting spot.

Anyone who finds raccoons there can try making a lot of noise, shining a light, or placing rags soaked in vinegar in their fireplace. But if the animals are still there, or the mother leaves the babies behind, it’s time to call animal control or a professional.

Police added that a chimney cap is a good way to prevent animals from getting inside in the first place.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.